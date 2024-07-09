Indian student from Telangana Sai Surya Avinash Gadde dies after drowning in US’ Barberville Falls

A 24-year-old Indian student hailing from Telangana, Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, passed away in a drowning accident at Barberville Falls in Albany, New York, over the Independence Day weekend.

A student at Trine University, Gadde, had visited the popular tourist destination in the United States when the incident occurred. His body was recovered on July 7, just a month ahead of his 25th birthday.

The Indian Embassy in the US confirmed the news and extended condolences to Avinash's family and friends.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy in New York said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a student at Trine University, who drowned on 7th July at Barbervilley Falls, Albany, NY.”

The post added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Hindustan Times reported that the Embassy is providing the necessary assistance, including issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to transport Sai Surya Avinash Gadde's remains back to India.

"Two men swimming got into trouble”, following which multiple crews came to the rescue, local media reported, citing Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

"Two men swimming got into trouble", following which multiple crews came to the rescue, local media reported, citing Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office statement.

One of the drowning men was rescued by a Samaritan, but Avinash's body was found lifeless, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office. At the site of the incident, the state dive team was among one of the crews. Local authorities are probing the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, it said.