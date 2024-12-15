An Indian student was killed and two others were injured in a tragic road accident on Friday. The accident occurred in Memphis, a city in the Tennessee state of US after a car collided with another vehicle late in the night.

According to an NDTV reported citing US officials, the victim was rushed to the hospital and passed away during treatment. The deceased was identified as Naga Sri Vandana Parimala — a 26-year-old student reportedly pursuing a Master of Science at the University of Memphis. She hailed from the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh and was the daughter of a businessman. Parimala had moved to the US for higher studies in 2022.

Two other students were also injured in the car crash. They are identified as Pavan and Nikith, who were rushed to the hospital. Pavan reportedly remains in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, three Indian students were murdered in Canada last week, and the Indian high commission in Ottawa has raised the issue about the safety of Indians in Canada, reported PTI, citing the Ministry of External Affairs.

On Thursday, another Indian student was killed, and four others were injured in the UK. The 32-year-old Indian student, identified as Chiranjeevi Panguluri, died in a road accident in Leicestershire, England, while four others suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised, according to a report by PTI citing police.

The police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

"Chiranjeevi Panguluri, 32, was the passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, which was travelling county bound from Leicester towards Market Harborough, before leaving the road and coming to rest in a ditch," the report cited a police statement.

All the victims involved in the accident reportedly belonged to Andhra Pradesh.