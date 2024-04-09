‘Missing’ Indian student Mohammed Arfath found dead in Ohio, 11th such case this year; Indian consulate 'anguished'
Indian engineering student Mohammed Abdul Arfath who went missing in Ohio of the United States a few days ago has been found dead in Cleveland area, an "anguished" Indian consulate said on Tuesday. The Indian consulate said it was in touch with the local authorities for investigation into the death of Mohammed Abdul Arfath and extending all assistance to his family. Mohammed Abdul Arfath's death is the second within a week and 11th in a string of attacks involving Indian students in 2024 alone.