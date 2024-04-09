Indian engineering student Mohammed Abdul Arfath who went missing in Ohio of the United States a few days ago has been found dead in Cleveland area, an "anguished" Indian consulate said on Tuesday. The Indian consulate said it was in touch with the local authorities for investigation into the death of Mohammed Abdul Arfath and extending all assistance to his family. Mohammed Abdul Arfath's death is the second within a week and 11th in a string of attacks involving Indian students in 2024 alone.

In a statement, the Consulate General of India in New York said, “Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio."

“Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath’s family. @IndiainNewYork is in touch with local agencies to ensure thorough investigation into Mr Mohammed Abdul Arfath’s death. We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India," it said.

WHO WAS MOHAMMED ABDUL ARFATH?

Mohammed Abdul Arfath hailed from Nacharam, Hyderabad. He arrived in the US last year in May to pursue a Masters in IT from the Cleveland University.

Mohammed Abdul Arfath last spoke with his father on March 7th; his mobile phone has since been switched off. Arfath’s roommates in the US had informed his father that they lodged a missing persons complaint with Cleveland Police.

On March 19, Mohammed Abdul Arfath’s family received a ransom call from an unidentified person. The caller told his family that Arfath had been kidnapped by drug sellers who demanded USD 1,200 to "release" him. The caller also threatened to sell Mohammed Abdul Arfath's kidneys if the ransom wasn't paid.

Last month, the Consulate said that it was working with local law enforcement authorities to locate the Indian student. On April 9, the consulate informed that his body has been found in Cleveland, US.

