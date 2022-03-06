Indian student shot at and injured in Ukraine to return tomorrow, says Union minister1 min read . 07:34 PM IST
- India has decided to bear the medical expenses of Harjot, who is recovering at a hospital in the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv
Indian student Harjot Singh, who sustained bullet injuries in war-torn Ukraine, will return to the country on Monday, Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh said on Sunday.
"Harjot Singh, an Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv and lost his passport, will return to India with us tomorrow," read Singh's tweet.
India has decided to bear the medical expenses of Harjot, who is recovering at a hospital in the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.
On February 27, 31-year-old Singh, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. He received four bullets, including one in the chest. Singh is a native of Delhi.
“We are aware of the case. Our embassy is in touch with them (family). He is currently I think in a hospital in Kyiv," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
“We are trying to ascertain his exact medical status, including his readiness to be able to move," Bagchi said and hoped that India will be able to bring back Singh and others, who were left behind “somehow".
Bagchi also said three transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force carried relief materials for Ukraine on Friday as part of India’s humanitarian assistance.
The first aircraft carrying six tonnes of materials headed for Romania while the second plane left for Slovakia with nine tonnes of supplies. The third aircraft transported eight tonnes of supplies to Poland, he said.
India sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance comprising medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine via Poland on Wednesday.
India decided to provide the aid to help people crowding along Ukraine’s borders to exit the war-torn nation.
