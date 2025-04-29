Indian student Vanshika Saini found dead in Canada, police investigation on, Embassy says ‘in close contact…’

An Indian student Vanshika Saini, who had gone missing in the province of Ottawa, has been found dead, according to the Indian High Commission in Canada.

No details about how she died were available at time of writing.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by the official Embassy account on April 29, it said: “We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance. (sic)”

Missing Indian Student Found Dead in Canada — What We Know So Far According to a Facebook post by the Ottawa Indo-Canadians Association (OICA), Vanshika Saini had left her house at around 8-9 pm on April 25, to look for rental rooms and did not return home.

“Her phone has been switched off, and she missed an important exam today, which is very unusual for her. Vanshika is usually in regular contact with her family and friends every morning, but since last night, no one has heard from her. All her friends are unaware of her current location,” the post added.

It further solicited information from anyone with knowledge via email and phone number.

Who was Vanshika Saini? According to reports, Vanshika Saini was 21-years-old, and had moved to Canada around two and a half years ago for a two-year health diploma course after completing Class XII in her home town. She was through her final exams on April 18 and started working part-time with a call centre in Ottawa.

She is reportedly the daughter of Davinder Saini, a local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, bloc president, and party MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa's close aide incharge of his office. He resides at Saini Mohalla, Dera Bassi — a satellite city of Chandigarh and a municipal council in Mohali district, Punjab.

Davinder reportedly suspects foul play in his daughter’s death and came to know of her disappearance on April 25 when her friend got in touch with the family. He last spoke to Vanshika on April 22, after which her phone had been switched off.

Indian student killed by stray bullet in Canada's Ontario Earlier on April 16, 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario was killed by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop, and shots were fired from a passing car, PTI reported.

Harsimrat Randhawa was hit in the chest and rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed, it added.

The Punjab native was on her way to work when the incident happened. During investigations, Hamilton Police called her an innocent bystander affected by the shooting incident near Upper James and South Bend Road streets at around 7.30 pm local time.