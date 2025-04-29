Indian student Vanshika Saini found dead in Canada, police investigation on, Embassy says ‘in close contact…’

An Indian student Vanshika Saini, who had gone missing in the province of Ottawa, has been found dead, according to the Indian High Commission in Canada .

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by the official Embassy account on April 29, it said: “We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance. (sic)”