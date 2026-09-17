Indian students face tough choices as Australia restricts family visas: Inside Canberra’s sharp immigration turn

Australia is moving to tighten its immigration system, with most international students set to lose the ability to bring partners and children with them while studying under new measures announced by the government.

The government will also introduce tougher rules for working holiday visa holders and step up enforcement against people who overstay their visas, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Thursday.

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The changes come as migration remains a major political issue in Australia, where concerns over population growth and the rising cost of living continue to feature prominently in public debate.

The announcement follows a proposal from the One Nation party to cut temporary migration by 750,000 over three years. The party said such a reduction would give Australians greater “breathing space” as it seeks to build support around its immigration policies.

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Burke rejected suggestions that the government's latest immigration measures were prompted by the growing support for One Nation.

"It's simply demonstrably wrong to suspect that somehow this is a recent bit of work done to deal with a political climate - it's not," Burke told reporters.

"If you want to come on a temporary basis to Australia, apply for a temporary visa. If you want to come to Australia permanently, apply for a permanent visa. And if you no longer have a valid visa, you should leave Australia," he said.

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The party has promoted an “Australia first” approach to immigration and other policy areas. Some of its positions have been compared with those of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Australian government expects the new measures to contribute to a reduction in annual net migration to roughly 225,000 by 2028. That would bring migration closer to levels recorded before the pandemic, compared with around 300,000 currently.

Australia plans tougher action on visa overstayers The government is also strengthening its enforcement of immigration rules.

Under the new measures, 100 additional compliance officers will be recruited to identify and deal with people who remain in the country after their visas have expired.

Officials are also examining whether a quarantine facility in Melbourne that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic could be repurposed to accommodate immigration detainees.

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Working holiday visa arrangements are also being changed. A ballot system will be introduced for backpackers seeking to extend their working holiday visas.

Visitor visa conditions will become stricter as well. All visitor visas will include a “no further stay” provision, meaning holders will generally not be able to remain in Australia while applying for another type of visa, including a partner visa.

New curbs could affect international students International students will face additional conditions when applying to renew their student visas.

Under the new approach, students will generally need to progress to a higher qualification level if they want to renew their student visas. The government has also indicated that family members will no longer be permitted to accompany students on most student visa arrangements.

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There are exceptions for students from some Pacific Island countries and Southeast Asian nations, who will retain the ability to bring partners and children under specified arrangements.

Spouses and partners of international students can currently accompany them to Australia and may be permitted to work, although their working hours depend on the student's course and applicable visa conditions.

What the changes mean for Indian students Indian students considering Australia for higher education will need to pay particular attention to the new family visa restrictions.

The most immediate impact is that students will have fewer options to bring a spouse or children with them while pursuing their studies. This could affect families that had planned to relocate together during the student's course.

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Students considering postgraduate and other higher-education programmes will need to determine whether their particular course falls under an exemption before making visa, accommodation and relocation decisions.

PhD candidates are among the students expected to retain access to family arrangements under the announced changes.

The measures do not mean that Indian students already living in Australia will automatically lose family visa arrangements. The announced reforms are focused largely on future visa arrangements, and existing family arrangements will not automatically result in families being separated.

For prospective Indian students, however, the changes could make the decision to study in Australia more complicated, particularly for married students or those with children.

International education remains vital to Australia The tighter student rules come despite the major economic contribution made by international education.

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The sector generated A$53.6 billion ($38 billion) for Australia's economy in the year to June 2025, making it the country's fourth-largest export.

International students have nevertheless been at the centre of the Labor government's efforts to reduce temporary migration after the sharp increase that followed the reopening of Australia's borders.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More News Home Indian students face tough choices as Australia restricts family visas: Inside Canberra’s sharp immigration turn