Indian students in Ukraine face hostility amid ongoing conflict, says 'We live in constant terror'
23 Aug 2023
Indian students in Ukraine face hostility and challenges amid ongoing war, with pleas to transfer to other countries going unanswered.
The plight of Indian students, who returned to Ukraine to complete their medical degrees amid the ongoing war, shows no signs of improvement. They now increasingly face hostility from certain sections of the local population who perceive India as supporting Russia in the conflict, reported Times of India.