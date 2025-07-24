Indian tourist arrested in Pattaya for stealing ₹16,000 from transgender woman

A 34-year-old Indian man, allegedly intoxicated, was arrested in Thailand’s Pattaya for reportedly stealing cash from the purse of a transgender woman he had met on Walking Street -- a location well known for its nightlife. The 27-year-old transgender woman, identified as Nong Ploy, filed a police complaint on July 18, accusing the man of stealing 7,000 baht (approximately ₹16,100), The Pattaya News reported.

Ploy told the media outlet that she met the suspect at an Indian-themed pub on Walking Street, where they struck up a conversation and later decided to continue drinking at his guesthouse room.

Upon her arrival, the man allegedly persuaded her to take a shower. When she came out, she noticed him closing a safe in a suspicious manner. On checking her belongings, she realised that 7,000 baht had been stolen from her bag. When she tried to leave, the suspect reportedly stopped her and prevented her from exiting the room.

Hotel staff intervened after hearing the woman’s cries for help and alerted the police. Nong stated that the man appeared intoxicated and possibly under the influence of drugs, displaying erratic behaviour, including sticking out his tongue and acting in a bizarre manner.

Thai police have detained the man, and he remains in custody. An investigation has been launched.

38-Year-Old Flees After Theft Spree at Changi Airport In a similar incident, a 38-year-old Indian man was arrested for allegedly stealing items worth ₹3.5 lakh from 14 shops at Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport before flying out of the country. According to The Straits Times, the stolen goods included perfumes, cosmetics, and bags worth a total of SGD 5,136. The suspect left Singapore after committing the thefts but was arrested on June 1 upon returning and transiting through Changi Airport. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed his arrest in a press release on July 23, stating that the stolen items had been recovered. He is expected to be charged with theft and fraudulent possession of property on July 25.