Indian tourists perform garba at Burj Khalifa; netizens say ‘TMKOC team reached’ but ask ‘Daya bhabhi kidhar hai'

A group of Indian tourists were grooving to the traditional Garba to the Bollywood song "Chogada" from the 2018 film Loveyatri on the viewing deck of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in a viral video. The tourists, dressed in matching yellow outfits, performed Garba steps, drawing both admiration and outrage.

While some praised the cultural expression, others expressed concerns about the appropriateness of such behavior in a public, international tourist space.

Dubai-based content creator The Walking Lens posted it on Instagram. The caption attached to the video stated, “A viral video shows tourists dancing to the Chogada song on top of the iconic Burj Khalifa! Would you dance there with your gang."

Netizens react One of the users said, “TMKOC team reached.” Another said, “Stop embarrassing the rest of us”, “Why is this glorified? We must learn to respect the sanctity of public places,” wrote a third user. The fourth asked, ”Daya bhabhi kidhar hai". Some were outraged over “civic sense” as an internet user commented, “Civic sense is a scarce resource.” “Har jagah naachna nahi hota”, “TMKOC ghol ke pee liya”.

“Perfect example of ‘Money can’t buy class”, "Common sense is not common these days," “Civic sense?? RIP, “Gokuldham society” were some other remarks made.

About Burj Khalifa The Burj Khalifa, officially inaugurated in 2010, is a globally recognised architectural marvel and currently holds the title of the tallest building in the world, soaring to an impressive height of 828 metres (2,717 feet). Located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the iconic skyscraper exemplifies cutting-edge engineering and innovative modern design.

