Indian tourists steal ₹1.93 lakh from Singapore sex workers, sentenced to 5 years jail and 12 cane strokes

Singapore police arrested two Indian tourists for robbing and assaulting two sex workers in hotel rooms. The men accused were identified as Arokkiyasami Daison, aged 23, and Rajendran Mayilarasan, aged 27, both of whom were holidaying in the island country, The Straits Times reported.

The assailants were awarded five years one month imprisonment sentence, besides 12 strokes of the cane on Friday. As per the report, the two individuals who pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt while robbing the victims, arrived in Singapore from India on April 24 for a vacation.

During their vacation, when the two men were strolling in the Little India area an unknown man approached them and provided them with the contact information of two prostitutes for sexual services.

According to Rajendran, they were in need of money so they decided to contact the women and rob them. Rajendran confirmed that they arranged a meeting with one of the women in a hotel room around 6:00 pm that day. The two men not only thrashed the women in the hotel room but also tied the victim's hands and legs with clothing to proceed with the theft. They snatched her jewellery, SGD 2,000 ( ₹1.38 lakh) cash, her passport, her bank cards and fled.

This was followed by another arranged robbery later that night, around 11:00 PM. They stole SGD 800 ( ₹55 thousand) cash, two mobile phones and her passport from the second women. The crimes of the 2 Indian tourists came to light when the second victim confided in another man the next day.

Requesting leniency and a lighter sentence, Arokkiyasami said, "My father passed away last year. I have three sisters, one of whom is married, and we have no money. That is why we did this."

Meanwhile, Rajendran also sought leniency and said, "My wife and child are alone in India, and they are financially suffering."