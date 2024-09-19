Big fat Indian weddings to drive ₹4.25 lakh crore expenditure this festive season: Report

With an estimated 35 lakh weddings in the upcoming two-month wedding season, India's wedding industry is poised for significant growth. The wedding season is projected to generate 4.25 lakh crore expenditure.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Sep 2024, 02:53 PM IST
India's wedding industry, worth $130 billion, thrives during festival seasons and typically boosts stock market during the period, according to Prabhudas Lilladher report titled ‘Band, Baaja, Baarat and Markets,’
India’s wedding industry, worth $130 billion, thrives during festival seasons and typically boosts stock market during the period, according to Prabhudas Lilladher report titled ‘Band, Baaja, Baarat and Markets,’ (Courtesy Cupcake Productions)

Wedding season in India is around the corner, with spending on the rise in the second-largest wedding industry in the world. According to a report by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), India is projected to host 35 lakh weddings between November and mid-December. According to Prabhudas Lilladher's report, ‘Band, Baaja, Baarat and Markets,’ the industry is expected to generate 4.25 lakh crore expenditure during this period. This marks a steep surge from the same period last year when 32 lakh weddings were reported.

The CAIT survey said that this year, the wedding industry reported over 42 lakh weddings between January 15 and July 15, which generated an estimated expenditure of 5.5 lakh crore.

Also Read | World’s smallest country is less crowded than most Indian weddings

According to Prabhudas Lilladher's report, ‘Band, Baaja, Baarat and Markets,’ the recent cut in gold import duties from 15 per cent to 6 per cent will most likely drive gold purchases nationwide in the upcoming festive and wedding seasons. This is due to the precious metal's cultural and religious importance and its status as a valuable source of investment.

From Prabhudas Lilladher beat report, titled ‘Band, Baaja, Baarat and Markets.’
Also Read | Import duty cut on gold likely to drive demand ahead of festive, wedding season

Compounded by the impact of festivals during the wedding boom, the Indian stock market typically receives a boost during this period. Increased consumer expenditure is the primary factor driving economic growth in various sectors, including retail, hospitality, jewellery, and automobiles. Consequently, important festivals like Diwali and Dussehra add to this period's wedding boom as company stocks corresponding to the various listed sectors witness an uptick.

Also Read | Destination Wedding: GenZ couples eye ’Anant-Radhika like’ llavish affair

Considering annual figures, it is estimated that India hosts around one crore weddings every year, which contributes to a whopping $130 billion in expenditures. Consequently, the wedding sector in India is the fourth largest industry in the country, according to The Economist.

Furthermore, the country's push to boost tourism in India by encouraging international wedding events seeks to attract around 1 lakh crore.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 02:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsBig fat Indian weddings to drive ₹4.25 lakh crore expenditure this festive season: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    423.85
    02:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    10 (2.42%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    126.40
    02:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -4.85 (-3.7%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    164.20
    02:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -4.25 (-2.52%)

    Indus Towers

    382.90
    02:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    -44.65 (-10.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,385.95
    02:42 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    94 (7.28%)

    K P R Mill

    910.10
    02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    51.15 (5.95%)

    United Breweries

    2,131.30
    02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    82.3 (4.02%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals

    1,184.30
    02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
    39.4 (3.44%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.00250.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00180.00
      Delhi
      73,430.00-80.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.00-130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue