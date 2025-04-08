Indian woman appeals to MEA after getting ‘stripped’ at US airport, questioned by FBI over power bank in handbag

An Indian woman entrepreneur has alleged that she was detained for eight hours at a US airport and frisked by a male officer after a power bank was found in her luggage. Shruti Chaturvedi shared her "worst" experience at Anchorage Airport, Alaska on social media. She was compelled to remove her warm clothes, left waiting in a cold room, interrogated by the police and the FBI, and even denied a phone call - all because of a power bank in her handbag.

"Imagine being detained by the police and FBI for eight hours, being asked the most ridiculous questions, physically searched by a male officer on camera, stripped of warm clothing, mobile phone, and wallet, kept in a chilled room, not allowed to use a restroom or make a single phone call, and made to miss your flight—all because airport security found your power bank in your handbag 'suspicious,’” she wrote on X.

"I don’t have to imagine—I’ve already endured the worst seven hours. And we all know why," Chaturvedi added, tagging the Ministry of External Affairs.





Despite Having Green Card, Man 'Stripped Naked' In a similar incident last month, a 34-year-old German national and longtime US resident was detained by immigration officers at Logan Airport on March 7, despite holding a valid green card. He had been on his way to reunite with his partner in New Hampshire but was taken into custody without explanation. His family alleged that he had been stripped naked, violently interrogated, and later transferred to the Donald W. Wyatt detention facility in Rhode Island.

Schmidt’s mother, Astrid Senior, claimed that he had been subjected to inhumane treatment, including being forced into a cold shower and denied adequate water. His family, unaware of any legal issues, stated that his green card had been recently renewed and that they were only told it had been “flagged,” without further clarification.