The International Labour Organization’s Women in Business and Management report reveals a paradoxical story about India’s gender pay gap. Men earn nearly a fifth more per hour than women across all employees, placing India among the countries with the widest disparities. Yet among managers, the trend reverses: women earn more than men on average. But there is a catch: women account for just 11.9% of India's managers, one of the lowest shares globally. And getting into management is only part of the challenge.
Indian women earn more at managerial positions, but very few get to climb the corporate ladder
SummaryIndia’s gender pay gap reverses among managers, with women earning more per hour than men. But women account for just 11.9% of managerial positions. Data on career progression and professional experience reveals further hurdles women face in reaching senior leadership roles.
The International Labour Organization’s Women in Business and Management report reveals a paradoxical story about India’s gender pay gap. Men earn nearly a fifth more per hour than women across all employees, placing India among the countries with the widest disparities. Yet among managers, the trend reverses: women earn more than men on average. But there is a catch: women account for just 11.9% of India's managers, one of the lowest shares globally. And getting into management is only part of the challenge.
About the Author
Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data Bites sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.
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