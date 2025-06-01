Indian Youtuber Malik Swashbuckler draws outrage for offensive videos aimed at Turkish women

An Indian YouTuber has sparked massive outrage in Turkey after posting videos in which he made derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about Turkish women. The content, which quickly went viral, has led to calls for legal action and, according to unconfirmed reports, his detention by Turkish police.

The YouTuber, known online as Malik Swashbuckler, whose real name is Malik SD Khan, reportedly made the offensive comments while travelling in Turkey. In several videos originally uploaded to YouTube and Instagram, he is heard speaking in Hindi—allegedly to avoid being understood by locals—while using demeaning language about Turkish women.



Malik has since deleted his YouTube and Instagram accounts, though clips of the videos continue to circulate on social media.

Offensive Language and Behaviour In one of the widely-shared clips, Malik is heard referring to a Turkish woman as “maal” and “item,” both derogatory slang terms used to objectify women. Another video shows him entering a Turkish shop and angrily questioning why there was no Indian flag displayed, during which he also used abusive language towards the shopkeeper.

One of the most disturbing videos reportedly includes a rape threat, in which Malik, again speaking in Hindi, asks viewers if he should “rape” his Turkish tour guide at night.



Due to the graphic and offensive nature of the content, the specific language used is not being reproduced here.

Backlash and Reported Detention Turkish users on social media were quick to flag the videos, leading to a massive backlash. According to Turkiye Today, Malik was detained by Turkish police last week, although no official statement has been released by authorities at the time of reporting.



The controversy comes amid already strained perceptions between Indian tourists and Turkey, particularly after recent online calls to boycott the country over its political stance in support of Pakistan.