Indian-Americans donated over $3 billion to US universities since 2008: Report

Indian Americans have donated more than ₹25,000 crore ($3 billion) to US universities since 2008, a new report from Indiaspora reveals.

The report, building on Indiaspora’s 2024 Impact Report with Boston Consulting Group, highlights how Indian American philanthropy is helping shape the future of higher education in the United States. Many of these donors — successful professionals, entrepreneurs, and academics — credit their own college experiences in the US as a launchpad for their careers.

“By investing in universities, Indian American donors who value education are putting their money where their mouth is,” said MR Rangaswami, Founder and Chairman of Indiaspora. “They’re also making a broader statement — that they believe in America’s future and want to ensure opportunity for all.”

Indian diaspora's contribution 78% of Indian Americans hold a bachelor’s degree or higher — far above the national average.

Roughly 270,000 Indian students are currently studying in American universities.

These students contribute almost ₹ 83,000 crore ($10 billion) to the US. economy each year, supporting over 93,000 jobs.

Donations Since 2008, Indian Americans have contributed over ₹25,000 crore to US. universities.

The largest share of donations has gone toward medical and health sciences, engineering, and business education. Cultural preservation is also a major area, with ₹1,170 crore ($140 million) contribution towards cultural programming, including endowments for South Asian, Hindu, and Indian studies.

One example is Sumir Chadha’s donation to Princeton University, which helped establish the Chadha Center for Global India.

Who donated what? While many donations have gone to elite universities, Indian American philanthropy stretches across the country, and beyond the Ivy League.

In Texas, Satish and Yasmin Gupta have funded programs that support underrepresented students and business leaders of tomorrow.

In Ohio, Monte Ahuja has been a champion of public universities.

In Florida, Dr. Kiran and Pallavi Patel have invested heavily in medical education, reshaping healthcare access in the state.

In New York, Chandrika and Ranjan Tandon’s ₹ 8,300 crore ($100 million) gift to NYU’s School of Engineering made headlines as one of the largest ever.

8,300 crore ($100 million) gift to NYU’s School of Engineering made headlines as one of the largest ever. At Yale, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi’s ₹ 4,150 crore ($50 million) donation to the School of Management is one of the largest gifts in business education history.

4,150 crore ($50 million) donation to the School of Management is one of the largest gifts in business education history. Tech entrepreneur Desh Deshpande made early donations of a ₹ 1,660 crore ($20 million) gift to MIT back in 2002, founding the Deshpande Center for Technological Innovation. Building a legacy Indiaspora also highlighted contributions from community members like Deepak Raj, Niraj Shah, Raj Gupta, and Venky Harinarayan, who have all made substantial donations to education.

“This isn’t just about giving money,” said Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora. “It’s about building a lasting legacy — one that multiplies over time, gives back to society, and ensures that America’s universities continue to lead in education, innovation, and social progress.”

Also Read | PM Modi receives a heartfelt reception from the Indian diaspora in the UK

The report notes that this "flywheel effect" of philanthropy often reflects donors’ professional paths, such as in healthcare, engineering, and business.

Indian Americans are also supporting community colleges, city universities, and state schools, helping broaden access to quality education for Americans of all backgrounds.