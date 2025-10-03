Indian-Americans donated over $3 billion to US universities since 2008: Report

Indian Americans have donated more than ₹25,000 crore ($3 billion) to US universities since 2008, a new report from Indiaspora reveals.
The report, building on Indiaspora’s 2024 Impact Report with Boston Consulting Group, highlights how Indian American philanthropy is helping shape the future of higher education in the United States. Many of these donors — successful professionals, entrepreneurs, and academics — credit their own college experiences in the US as a launchpad for their careers.
“By investing in universities, Indian American donors who value education are putting their money where their mouth is,” said MR Rangaswami, Founder and Chairman of Indiaspora. “They’re also making a broader statement — that they believe in America’s future and want to ensure opportunity for all.”
The largest share of donations has gone toward medical and health sciences, engineering, and business education. Cultural preservation is also a major area, with ₹1,170 crore ($140 million) contribution towards cultural programming, including endowments for South Asian, Hindu, and Indian studies.
One example is Sumir Chadha’s donation to Princeton University, which helped establish the Chadha Center for Global India.
While many donations have gone to elite universities, Indian American philanthropy stretches across the country, and beyond the Ivy League.
Indiaspora also highlighted contributions from community members like Deepak Raj, Niraj Shah, Raj Gupta, and Venky Harinarayan, who have all made substantial donations to education.
“This isn’t just about giving money,” said Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora. “It’s about building a lasting legacy — one that multiplies over time, gives back to society, and ensures that America’s universities continue to lead in education, innovation, and social progress.”
The report notes that this "flywheel effect" of philanthropy often reflects donors’ professional paths, such as in healthcare, engineering, and business.
Indian Americans are also supporting community colleges, city universities, and state schools, helping broaden access to quality education for Americans of all backgrounds.
As the Indian American community continues to rise in influence across tech, business, academia, and public service, its impact on higher education, both financial and intellectual, is poised to grow further.