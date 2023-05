Indian-origin Ajay Banga has been confirmed as the next President of the World Bank. The World Bank's 25-member executive board on Wednesday elected former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to a five-year term as president, effective 2 June.

Ajay Banga, 63, was nominated for the post by US President Joe Biden in late February. Ajay Banga was the sole nomination to replace outgoing World Bank chief David Malpass, an economist and former US Treasury official during the Donald Trump administration.