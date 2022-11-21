Indian-origin family in Singapore accused of starving, torturing maid

Indian-origin family in Singapore accused of starving, torturing maid1 min read . 05:07 PM IST
- Prema S Naraynasamy started abusing Piang Ngaih Don after learning that her daughter, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, physically abuses the maid
Two from an Indian-origin family in Singapore have been convicted of starving and torturing their maid from Myanmar until she died. While one of them was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2021, another has pleaded guilty to her role in the fatal abuse which ed to the maid’s death.
Two from an Indian-origin family in Singapore have been convicted of starving and torturing their maid from Myanmar until she died. While one of them was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2021, another has pleaded guilty to her role in the fatal abuse which ed to the maid’s death.
Prema S Naraynasamy pleaded guilty to 48 charges -- mostly of voluntarily causing hurt to her daughter's maid Piang Ngaih Don who was a migrant from Myanmar. Piang Ngaih Don on 26 July, 2016 after she was starved, kicked, punched and tortured for 14 months.
Prema S Naraynasamy pleaded guilty to 48 charges -- mostly of voluntarily causing hurt to her daughter's maid Piang Ngaih Don who was a migrant from Myanmar. Piang Ngaih Don on 26 July, 2016 after she was starved, kicked, punched and tortured for 14 months.
According to the reports, Prema S Naraynasamy started abusing Piang Ngaih Don after learning that her daughter, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, physically abuses the maid.
According to the reports, Prema S Naraynasamy started abusing Piang Ngaih Don after learning that her daughter, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, physically abuses the maid.
Prema Naraynasamy “poured water on her, kicked, punched, slapped, starved, grabbed her by the neck, and pulled her up by her hair", as per the closed-circuit television footage from cameras installed in the house. It showed the 24-year-old maid was abused until she died of brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck.
Prema Naraynasamy “poured water on her, kicked, punched, slapped, starved, grabbed her by the neck, and pulled her up by her hair", as per the closed-circuit television footage from cameras installed in the house. It showed the 24-year-old maid was abused until she died of brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck.
Piang Ngaih Don, who weighed 39 kilograms when she started working for the Indian-origin family in May 2015, weighed just 24 kilograms when she died following months of abuse.
Piang Ngaih Don, who weighed 39 kilograms when she started working for the Indian-origin family in May 2015, weighed just 24 kilograms when she died following months of abuse.
Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 41, was sentenced to 30 years in jail. Gaiyathiri, wife of a police officer, had pleaded guilty to 28 charges. And another 87 charges were taken into consideration for her sentencing.
Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 41, was sentenced to 30 years in jail. Gaiyathiri, wife of a police officer, had pleaded guilty to 28 charges. And another 87 charges were taken into consideration for her sentencing.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)