Indian-origin man critical after Aussie cops smash his head to road, pin neck as he pleads: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong’

An Indian-origin man is in critical condition with suspected brain injury after a violent encounter with police in South Australia, where officers were seen pinning his neck to the ground and smashing his head against the road. The incident was reported in Adelaide city of Australia.

According to multiple disturbing reports, the man, Gaurav Kundi, was even heard pleading, “I’ve done nothing wrong,” as an officer pressed a knee to his neck. He then lost consciousness.

As the assault continued, his wife, Amritpal Kaur, recorded the incident on her phone and pleaded with the police to stop.

She said the police slammed his head against their vehicle and then road. “I stopped filming because I panicked when the officer knelt on him,” she told 9News.

The police have, however, defended the officers involved in the incident, saying they acted as per their training.

HOW IT HAPPENED? In their defence, the police said Gaurav Kundi resisted arrest when he was caught leaving home drunk and arguing with his wife. The officers said they mistook the arguments as domestic violence.

During the commotion, Gaurav Kundi also claimed he was drunk and loud, but not violent. But police went ahead to arrest him.

Gaurav Kundi was taken to hospital where doctors said his brain and neck nerves had received severe injuries.