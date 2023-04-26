Indian-origin man executed for trafficking 1 kg cannabis2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:22 PM IST
- Indian-origin Tangaraju Suppiah was detained in 204 for consuming drugs and failing to report to a drug test. He was executed after conviction in the case
A 46-year-old man of Indian origin, who was convicted of drug trafficking, has been executed in Singapore after his appeal was rejected by a court. The Indian-origin man has been identified as Tangaraju Suppiah who was convicted in October 2018 by a Singaporean high court. Tangaraju Suppiah convicted of a capital charge of abetting an accomplice by deliver 1 kg of cannabis to himself – considered an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
