Indian-origin man executed for trafficking 1 kg cannabis

A 46-year-old man of Indian origin, who was convicted of drug trafficking, has been executed in Singapore after his appeal was rejected by a court. The Indian-origin man has been identified as Tangaraju Suppiah who was convicted in October 2018 by a Singaporean high court. Tangaraju Suppiah convicted of a capital charge of abetting an accomplice by deliver 1 kg of cannabis to himself – considered an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

