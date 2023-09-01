Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's presidential election

Indian-origin Singapore economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam has won the Presidential election in the country. Tharman Shanmugaratnam defeated two contenders of Chinese origin in the country's first contested presidential polls since 2011. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the presidential elections, Tharman Shanmugaratnam secured 70.4 per cent votes. The other contenders – Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian – who contested against Tharman Shanmugaratnam bagged 15.7 per cent and 13.88 per cent votes, respectively.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on winning the presidential election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lee Hsien Loong said, “Singaporeans have chosen Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam to be our next president by a decisive margin. As head of state, he will represent us at home and abroad, and exercise custodial powers, including over the reserves and key appointments."

"I thank the three candidates for putting themselves forward in this presidential election. I am happy that Singaporeans have been able to exercise the right to vote for our next president, and to focus on what the elected president is about. In this election, both voters and candidates have shown a greater understanding of the roles and duties of the president, which bodes well for Singapore," Lee Hsien Loong said.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam earlier spoke at Taman Jurong Food Centre where his supporters had gathered and thanked his supporters and said that he was "truly humbled by the strong endorsement" Singaporeans have given him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I’m humbled by this vote - it is not just a vote for me, it is a vote for Singapore’s future, a future of optimism and solidarity. That’s what it really is. My campaign was one of optimism and solidarity, and I believe that’s what Singaporeans want," Tharman Shanmugaratnam said.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam added that he will “honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans including those who did not vote for me."

About Tharman Shanmugaratnam The president-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who joined politics in 2001, has launched his campaign for the polls in July and had promised the country to evolve the country's culture to keep it a "shining spot" in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sixty-six-year-old Tharman Shanmugaratnam had served as Singapore's Deputy prime minister from 2011 to 2019. He joined politics in 2001. He has also worked in the public sector and held ministerial positions.

Over 2.7 million voters cast their ballots. The voters started casting their ballots at 8 AM when polling stations opened. The polls closed at 8 PM (local time).

Madam Halimah Yacob, Singapore's eighth and first female president, will conclude her six-year term on September 13. The recent election marked Singapore's first competitive presidential race since 2011. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)