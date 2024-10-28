Indians lost ₹120 cr in digital arrest frauds in Jan-April quarter this year: Report

Victims of 'digital arrest' scams face pressure from fraudsters posing as police, leading to significant financial losses. The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre reported that 120.3 crore was lost in 2023, with PM Modi raising awareness about this prevalent cybercrime method.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 07:28 AM IST
Indians lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>120 cr in digital arrest frauds in Jan-April quarter this year: Report
Indians lost ₹120 cr in digital arrest frauds in Jan-April quarter this year: Report

Indians lost about 120.3 crore in ‘digital arrest’ frauds, in the first quarter of this year, according to the government data. The frauds were highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

As many as 7.4 lakh complaints were received between January 1 and April 30 this year, while 15.56 lakh complaints were received in 2023, according to yhe National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) data as reported by Indian Express. As many as 9.66 lakh complaints were reported in 2022, up from 4.52 lakh in 2021.

Also Read | PM Modi cautions against ‘digital arrest fraud’: What is it?

“We found that Indians lost 120.30 crore in digital arrest, 1,420.48 crore in trading scam, 222.58 crore in investments scam, and 13.23 crore in romance/dating scam,” Chief Executive Officer of Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Rajesh Kumar had said while releasing the January-April data in May, according to a report in Indian Express

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) monitors cyber crime I4C. The d igital arrests have of late become a prevalent method of digital fraud, according to the ministry. Many of those carrying out these frauds are based in three contiguous south-east Asian countries such as Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

PM Modi cautions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concern over "digital arrest fraud" while addressing the nation in the 115th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on October 27. Modi played an audio-video clip that showed a man donning a police uniform and asking the person (victim) on the other end to share his Aadhaar number to get a mobile number blocked.

“This audio is not just for information, this is not an entertainment audio...It has emerged with a deep concern. The conversation you just heard pertains to the fraud of Digital Arrest. This conversation is between a victim and a fraudster,” Modi said.

Also Read | PhonePe, others under cyber crime police lens for ₹500 cr Hibox scam: Report

The Modus Operandi is simple. In these frauds, potential victims get a call in which the caller would tell them that they had sent or expected to recieve a parcel containing illegal goods, drugs, fake passports, or other contraband. Later the criminals would contact through video calls posing as law enforcement officers and demand money for a ‘compromise’ and ‘closure of the case.’

The victims are made to undergo 'digital arrest' and remain visually available over the video call till the demands are meant. The victims often end up sending whatever money fruadsters demand to steer clear of 'punishment.'

“This audio is not just for information, this is not an entertainment audio...It has emerged with a deep concern.” - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In its analysis of trends from January to April, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre found that 46 per cent of cyber frauds reported in this period—in which the victims cumulatively Lost an estimated 1,776crore— originated in these three countries.

 

Key Takeaways
  • Digital arrest frauds are on the rise, with significant financial losses reported.
  • Fraudsters often operate from Southeast Asian countries, complicating law enforcement.
  • Awareness and education are crucial for individuals to protect themselves from these scams.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 07:28 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndians lost ₹120 cr in digital arrest frauds in Jan-April quarter this year: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.000.00
      Chennai
      80,311.000.00
      Delhi
      80,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.