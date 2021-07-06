Indians to explore nature getaways, offbeat accommodations: survey

Indians are looking at travel in new ways and exploring flexible, nearby travel and work remotely, according to a survey carried out by research group YouGov and home-sharing platform Airbnb.

The survey, conducted between 28 April and 18 May 2021 with a sample size of 1,023, showed that 43% of Indians would like to travel this year when able to (66% to destinations that are a drive away) and are excited about visiting new places with loved ones, relaxing in nature, enjoying offbeat destinations and sharing their experiences and recommendations with others.

More than a third of respondents (36%) said they would like to travel and explore new places with loved ones. About eight in ten (78%) said they would like to be closer to their family in order to receive or provide support.

While the timeline for travel recovery depends on a number of external factors such as vaccination coverage, Indians continue to be eager to get back to traveling and connecting with new people and places.

Flexible living and working is the new reality with a third of Indian travelers (33%) expressing their desire to spend time traveling and working ‘anywhere’ in different locations, in a post-pandemic world.

About two-thirds (62%) of respondents say they would opt for off-peak times of the year to travel.

Unique accommodations have topped the preference of many travelers as well. Seven in ten (69%) respondents are interested in unique accommodations when they travel next (formats such as heritage homes, havelis, farm stays, and villas), and a third (35%) say that they are very likely to stay in unique accommodations when they travel next. GenZ (70%) and Millennials (73%), who comprise a large pool of current and future travelers, are leading this trend.

Nature travel continues to be preferred by four in ten (40%) respondents. Hill stations seem to be a popular choice, with 44% of Indian residents wanting to visit destinations such as Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, Ooty, Munnar, Coorg, and Kashmir. The beaches of Goa, Kerala, and Pondicherry are the next most preferred destinations of travelers (38%).

In addition, gen Z (25%) and millennials (23%) hope to explore offbeat travel to new destinations such as visiting a wildlife reserve, when they travel next, compared with baby boomers.

Thinking about ways they can remember their trip, six in ten (59%) Indians hoping to embark on a holiday say they will take pictures as a way of remembering their trip, with close to half (47%) saying they will share stories with loved ones.

“As many of us think of traveling again, stepping out the door will be about spending quality time with loved ones and creating new memories in unique destinations nearby or in nature. It will also be about exploring more flexible ways to live and work in a new world. Reflecting these preferences in India and around the world, Airbnb recently launched more than 100 upgrades that include new ways for customers to discover unique nearby destinations, and easier ways to sign up to be a host on Airbnb," said Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager, Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

