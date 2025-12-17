India–Oman CEPA set to be signed as New Delhi steps up Gulf trade push
While Oman’s market size limits the potential for massive export growth, the deal is a strategic milestone.
New Delhi: As the India-Oman free trade agreement (FTA) is set to be signed on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Muscat, the deal is being positioned as a key pillar of India’s expanding economic and strategic engagement with the Gulf, even as its immediate trade upside remains measured by the size of Oman’s market.