Beyond tariffs, India is also seeking regulatory gains, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. According to the GTRI assessment, the CEPA may include provisions to streamline approvals for Indian drugs that are already cleared by regulators such as the US Food and Drug Administration, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the European Medicines Agency. “Regulatory fast-tracking, especially for pharmaceuticals, could deliver more tangible benefits than headline tariff reductions," Srivastava noted.