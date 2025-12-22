Mint Explainer: Why is the India-Oman trade deal significant?
Summary
Bilateral trade between India and Oman stands at just $10 billion. Yet the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed last week during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit marks a significant shift. Mint explains why.
India and Oman trade goods worth roughly $10 billion annually. Still, the CEPA signed last week comes at a pivotal moment for India’s trade policy, as it seeks deeper market access, supply-chain security and services expansion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story