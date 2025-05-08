Malala Yousafzai urges India, Pakistan to ‘de-escalate’: ‘Hatred, violence our common enemies, not each other’

India-Pakistan news, Operation Sindoor: Malala Yousafzai has urged for India and Pakistan to “unite”, amid growing conflict between the neighbors after the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir which claimed 26 lives.

Speaking to Sky News UK, the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate condoled deceased on both sides and said that the “common enemy” is not common people, but “hatred and violence”.

Malala's Full Statement: What Did She Say? “Hatred and violence are our common enemies, not each other. I strongly urge leaders in India and Pakistan to take steps to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians — especially children — and unite against the forces of division,” she told the channel and posted on social media platform Instagram.

“I send my deepest condolences to the loved ones of all innocent victims in both countries. I am thinking of all my friends and family — and all the educators, advocates and girls we work with — in Pakistan during this dangerous time,” she added.

“The international community must act now to promote dialogue and diplomacy. Peace is the only way forward for our collective security and prosperity,” Malala said.

Operation Sindoor: What Happened So Far On May 7, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people. The Indian Air Force (IAF) hit nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After the mission, Pakistani army began cross-border artillery and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 15 and injuring 43 Indians, defence officials said.

"Artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since last night has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar. Caused the death of 15 innocent civilians and injured 43 others," defence officials said.