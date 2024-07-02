India-Pakistan relation: US says, ‘We will continue to…..’ amid claims to ‘condemn terrorism anywhere’

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State on Monday, July 1, highlighted deepening relations with India in various key areas like economics and security cooperation.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published09:07 AM IST
US Department of State’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, on Monday, July 1, emphasised on cultivating the relationship between US and India, noting past state visits and anticipating further cooperation.(PTI)

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, spoke against terrorism while addressing a media briefing on Monday, July 1.

The US official said that they hope that any country on the planet condemns terrorism anywhere while responding to a question about where the US relations stand amid a triangle between the US and India, India and Pakistan and India-US relations. "We would hope that any country on the face of the planet condemns terrorism anywhere," ANI quoted Vedant Patel as saying.

Vedant Patel reiterated the US' stand on terrorism and emphasised on building positive relations with neighbours. These comments come amid India's consistent stance that terrorism and talks cannot coexist with Pakistan.

The US official noted that the nation welcomes all countries striving to build positive relations with their neighbours. He added, "But ultimately this is between India and Pakistan broadly, of course, we welcome any countries making more positive relations with their neighbours. But as it relates to this specifically, I just don't have anything to offer," reported ANI.

He further went on to highlight that India is a country in which the US is deepening relations in a number of key spaces. "India is a country in which we are deepening our relations within a number of key spaces, especially as it relates to deepening our economic ties, deepening our security cooperation," Vedant Patel said, as reported by ANI.

He further noted, "So, this is an area we will continue to cultivate this relationship," news agency ANI reported.

The Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State noted past state visits and pointed out that the US hosted India for a state visit last summer. Anticipating numerous additional areas where cooperation will continue to deepen, the US official underscored Prime Minister Modi's state visit to the US and also drew reference to the National Security Adviser Sullivan's visit to Delhi few weeks ago.

(With inputs from ANI)

