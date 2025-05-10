India-Pakistan tensions: 32 Indian airports closed – Is Delhi airport operational?

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, 32 airports will remain inoperative for civilian and commercial flights until 15 May, according to the latest directions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, operations at Delhi Airport remain normal, although some flights may be affected and security checkpoint processing times could be longer due to "evolving airspace conditions", Delhi Airport confirmed on X.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation regulators, has issued multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports across northern and western India. The suspension, attributed to operational reasons, is in effect from 9 May until 05:29 IST on 15 May 2025. Major airports affected include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda. Additionally, strategically important locations such as Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj are also impacted by the temporary closure.



Full List of Airports Closed:



Adhampur

Ambala

Amritsar

Awantipur

Bathinda

Bhuj

Bikaner

Chandigarh

Halwara

Hindon

Jaisalmer

Jammu

Jamnagar

Jodhpur

Kandla

Kangra (Gaggal)

Keshod

Kishangarh

Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

Leh

Ludhiana

Mundra

Naliya

Pathankot

Patiala

Porbandar

Rajkot (Hirasar)

Sarsawa

Shimla

Srinagar

Thoise

Uttarlai



Delhi Airport Issues Advisory:

Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory on Saturday, stating that operations will continue as normal for the time being. However, it cautioned that evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security may lead to flight schedule disruptions and longer wait times at security checkpoints.

Passengers are advised to: Stay updated through guidance from their respective airlines.

Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

Arrive early to allow for possible delays at security checks.

Cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.

Check flight status through their airline or the official Delhi Airport website.