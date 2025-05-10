India-Pakistan tensions: 32 Indian airports closed – Is Delhi airport operational?

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, 32 airports will remain inoperative for civilian and commercial flights until 15 May, according to the latest directions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, operations at Delhi Airport remain normal, although some flights may be affected and security checkpoint processing times could be longer due to "evolving airspace conditions", Delhi Airport confirmed on X.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation regulators, has issued multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports across northern and western India. The suspension, attributed to operational reasons, is in effect from 9 May until 05:29 IST on 15 May 2025. Major airports affected include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda. Additionally, strategically important locations such as Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj are also impacted by the temporary closure.



Full List of Airports Closed:



Adhampur