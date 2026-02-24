India’s plastic bottles industry faces a ₹10,000 crore quandary: investments in a costlier, recyclable, food-grade material risk turning dud as regulatory uncertainty has slowed adoption by beverage makers.
India’s ₹10,000 crore recycled plastic bet hits policy roadblock
SummaryThe government announced plans to roll out rules requiring at least 30% recyclable PET in bottles by April last year. Companies invested in setting up capacity, but the final notification has been delayed as the government has hinted at easing rules. This uncertainty has hit demand.
India’s plastic bottles industry faces a ₹10,000 crore quandary: investments in a costlier, recyclable, food-grade material risk turning dud as regulatory uncertainty has slowed adoption by beverage makers.