India's Air Defence unit destroys Pakistan's ‘hostile’ drones in Amritsar, says ‘will thwart enemy designs’ | WATCH

"On May 9, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector. BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. The terrorist launch pad at Looni, district Sialkot opposite Akhnoor area was completely destroyed by the BSF. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken," BSF stated in the statement.