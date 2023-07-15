‘India’s airline fleet, airport capacity likely to double’1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 01:27 AM IST
India is set to double its commercial fleet and airport capacity in metro cities in the next three to four years, Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.
“There will come a time in India, in the not-too-distant future, the next three years, four years, where our fleet capacity will grow from the current 720 to almost 1,500 aircraft. There will come a time in India, in the not-too-distant future, where if you look at our metro capacities today, which are at roughly 221 million passengers, that will grow to about 400 million passengers," he said.
Scindia was speaking at the inauguration of an elevated taxiway and a fourth runway at Delhi airport.
Indian carriers IndiGo and Air India placed record orders totalling 970 planes from Airbus and Boeing in the first half of the year. Akasa Air, the newest carrier in the country, has also announced it will place a three-digit aircraft order before the end of this year. India is also upgrading its airport capacity to be able to meet the requirements of these aircraft.
The government has plans to invest about ₹1 trillion in upgrading airport infrastructure by 2024-25.
Scindia added: “This fourth runway, along with the terminal expansion, will aid in creating the capacity at the Delhi Airport of 109 million people throughput, which will crest and beat even Atlanta in its capability."
