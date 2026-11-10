Like clockwork, Delhi and surrounding regions wake up to grey smog a day after Diwali celebrations. The visibility is poor; the metallic smell of fine particles is strong. And the data lays bare readings so high that air pollution stations go blank for hours, raising questions about the readings' robustness and serving as a reminder of Diwali's brutal impact on air pollution.
India’s airpocalypse: The story of Diwali peaks, missing data, and stubble-burning build-up, in charts
SummaryPost-Diwali firecracker smoke, combined with seasonal stubble burning and cold winter air, causes dangerous air quality deterioration across northern India. The peak-hour spikes are so severe that they result in data blackouts.
Like clockwork, Delhi and surrounding regions wake up to grey smog a day after Diwali celebrations. The visibility is poor; the metallic smell of fine particles is strong. And the data lays bare readings so high that air pollution stations go blank for hours, raising questions about the readings' robustness and serving as a reminder of Diwali's brutal impact on air pollution.
About the Authors
Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leads a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.
Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data Bites sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.
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