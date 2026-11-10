India’s airpocalypse: The story of Diwali peaks, missing data, and stubble-burning build-up, in charts

Like clockwork, Delhi and surrounding regions wake up to grey smog a day after Diwali celebrations. The visibility is poor; the metallic smell of fine particles is strong. And the data lays bare readings so high that air pollution stations go blank for hours, raising questions about the readings' robustness and serving as a reminder of Diwali's brutal impact on air pollution.
Like clockwork, Delhi and surrounding regions wake up to grey smog a day after Diwali celebrations. The visibility is poor; the metallic smell of fine particles is strong. And the data lays bare readings so high that air pollution stations go blank for hours, raising questions about the readings' robustness and serving as a reminder of Diwali's brutal impact on air pollution.
While Delhi makes headlines, over 200 cities also recorded a sharp deterioration in air quality following Diwali, mainly in northern and central regions. It’s not just Diwali—stubble burning added to woes leading up to Diwali. And now winter’s cold air will trap pollution near the ground, making clean air a distant dream at least until February.
Choked city
Diwali celebrations trigger a severe environmental crisis every year as air pollution levels surge five to seven times their levels within hours. A Mint analysis of PM2.5—a measure of microscopic, toxic air particles that can penetrate deep into your lungs—at 15-minute intervals by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) across 59 air pollution stations in Delhi shows that the levels begin rising around 5 pm on Diwali day and skyrocket between midnight and 2 am to around 500-700 μg/m³ following the festivities.
In simpler terms, these levels are equivalent to smoking at least 25 to 26 cigarettes in a single day. Data from 2023 through 2026 demonstrates that this post-Diwali surge is a recurring annual phenomenon rather than an anomaly. The pollutants reached dangerously high levels in 2025-2026, even as the Supreme Court permitted the use of only certified green crackers between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm around Diwali, highlighting severe policy failure in addressing the recurring issue.
Data darkness
Soon after Diwali lights up the entire country, the spike in air pollution leads to severe data darkness. A Mint analysis of 15-minute interval PM2.5 data for 24 hours between 12 pm on 8 November and 12 pm on 9 November shows that out of 5,664 data points, only 4,439 were available, accounting for 22% missing data, up from 14% three years ago.
These missing data points, spread across at least 35 stations, were mostly concentrated around midnight when pollutant levels spiked on 9 November. This often results from sensor saturation (as hardware measuring limits max out at 1,000 μg/m³), while filter tapes clogged by heavy particulates trip automatic safety shut-offs.
Separate PM2.5 data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows that the readings reached as high as 3,744 at Mundka around 2 am on 9 November. Out of the 30 stations, 11 recorded readings above 2,000 for a brief period post-celebrations, raising questions over data robustness and underestimation of levels during peak hours by the CPCB.
National after-effects
Delhi’s air pollution levels are notoriously high, but several other cities also witness a sharp post-Diwali deterioration in the air quality index (AQI). On Diwali, 191 cities had moderate or worse air quality, but a day after the celebration, the number of cities in these categories rose to 246.
In fact, the worst 24-hour reading on 9 November was not in Delhi but in Bahadurgarh in Haryana, where the AQI level reached the severe level of 400. Of the 278 cities for which the AQI data was available for both 8 and 9 November, 213 saw their AQI levels rise.
Out of these, 30 cities witnessed increases of more than 100 points in AQI. Some cities in Bihar stood out: Bettiah and Arrah recorded the highest post-Diwali increases—in excess of 200 points on the index—pushing their air quality from good/satisfactory levels, respectively, on Diwali into the ‘poor’ zone the next day. As many as 51 cities slipped from good/satisfactory levels to moderate/poor levels.
Burning build-up
The brutal impact of Diwali celebrations is undeniable, but it would be wrong to simply attribute it to a few days of firecrackers on months of poor air quality, especially in the northern region of India. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) levels were already in the “very poor” category ahead of Diwali due to colder air trapping pollutants near the ground, as well as the effect of stubble burning in the days ahead.
Data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology shows that the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels began rising from 20 October and reached as high as 16.3% on 4 November, before easing somewhat to 5% on 8 November.
The build-up in pollutants ahead of Diwali adds to woes every year. A study published by Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics in July 2026 said that India’s open burning emissions contributed 8% to annual PM2.5 levels across India in 2022. While these levels may be smaller than 18% from industry and 15-16% from residential and power generation, the timing of stubble burning in October-November makes matters worse.