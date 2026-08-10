India's Asiatic lion population rises 70% to 891 over a decade

New Delhi: India’s Asiatic lion population has grown more than 70% over a decade, rising from 523 in 2015 to 891 in 2025, environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on World Lion Day on Monday.
"...the steady growth of the Asiatic Lion population reflects the dedication of our forest officials, conservationists, local communities and all those working tirelessly to protect this magnificent species," Yadav said in a post on social media platform X.
The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting wildlife and biodiversity.
The World Lion Day was initiated by Big Cat Rescue, world’s largest accredited sanctuary dedicated to big cats. Celebrated on 10 August every year, the day aims to bring global attention to the declining number of lions and the urgent need for their conservation.
The population of lions has been dwindling due to threats such as habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching. Lions play a critical role in our ecosystem, and it is necessary to protect them for the future generations.
"From protecting critical habitats to strengthening conservation efforts, India has demonstrated that development and nature conservation can move forward together," the minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Project Lion in August 2020 to ensure the long-term conservation of the Asiatic lion. The project focuses on creating a sustainable environment where lions can thrive, thereby contributing to the overall health of their ecosystems.
Key components of the initiative include habitat improvement, monitoring through advanced technologies like radio-collaring and camera traps, and addressing human-wildlife conflict. Regular population censuses are conducted to monitor lion numbers and health. Additionally, measures such as fire management, flood preparedness, and continuous wildlife monitoring ensure that lions have safe habitats and that any emergencies are promptly addressed. It also uses technology-led interventions and promotes biodiversity protection, benefit sharing and community participation.
In his post, minister of state Kirti Vardhan Singh said the conservation effort demonstrated that development and nature could coexist.