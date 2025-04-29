India's bid to be arbitration hub hit by mediator council delay

NEW DELHI :The search for candidates to fill up the Mediation Council of India (MCI) is still ongoing, said attorney general R. Venkataramani on Tuesday, in a sign the creation of the body that will govern and regulate mediators and mediation institutions will get further delayed.

The MCI was created under the 2023 Mediation Act, with powers to decide best practices for mediators, as well as handle the duty of registering mediators.

At a media briefing in Delhi, Venkataramani said that during consultations with the Union law minister regarding the personnel to occupy the MCI, he had rejected a few shortlisted candidates.

The delays in setting up the MCI may have an impact on the overall speed of dispute resolution in the country, hurting India's aim to become a hub for out-of-court dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation. Foreign investors also use the quality of dispute resolution within a jurisdiction to ascertain the ease of doing business there.