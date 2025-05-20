India's BrahMos missile—that hit Pakistan air bases—superior to China's air defences, says expert Sanjeev Srivastava

Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava underscored the unparalleled power of India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, referencing remarks by US defence analyst John Spencer, who stated that the missile's capabilities surpass those of China's advanced air defence systems.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack last month, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

“US defence expert John Spencer stated that India's BrahMos supersonic missile is so advanced that even China's air defence systems have been unable to intercept it. He noted that this highlights India's significant military edge, particularly in its operations against Pakistan, where the failure of Pakistan's HQ-9B air defence system was exposed," Sanjeev said.

He mentioned, “Spencer added that India's successful retaliatory strikes using BrahMos missiles demonstrated their effectiveness, generating global interest in the weapon. The India-Russia collaboration on the BrahMos missile has proven to be a major success, with the system now being exported to other countries as well.”

What is the BrahMos missile system? The BrahMos missile system is known for its long-range capability in an initial range of 290 km. It can be launched from submarines, ships, fighter aircraft or TE. It has strengthened India's role in defence diplomacy through its Cruise Missile Triad, enabling precision strikes on land and sea targets; its Deterrent Capability, enhancing India's defence posture with supersonic speed and extended range; and its Indo-Russian Collaboration, highlighting successful bilateral cooperation in defence technology.

Among other features are reaching supersonic speeds, cruising close to Mach 3; can be launched from land, air, ships, and submarines; initial range of 290 km, with versions being developed for up to 800 km and advanced guidance, including the stealth technology for precise targeting.

It has seen major upgrades and testing of extended-range versions like the BrahMos-ER. The BrahMos-II, capable of reaching speeds of Mach 7–8, is currently in development, while the BrahMos-NG—a smaller, stealthier variant with a reduced radar cross-section—is also being developed to enhance overall capabilities.

Speaking on India's foreign policy and defence strategy, the defence expert stated it is independent and without any Western influence, citing the government's resolute approach during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He added, “India's new government does not operate under the influence or pressure of Western nations. When the Russia-Ukraine war began, the United States and several other countries tried to persuade India to scale back its bilateral relations with Russia. However, India stood firm and maintained its independent stance. India's diplomatic engagements and defence strategies are guided by national interests and remain free from external influence.”