Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has launched an initiative to translate the Constitution into all 22 languages listed in the 8th Schedule. The project, led by the National Translation Mission with support from the Ministry of Law and Justice’s Official Languages Wing, is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Currently, the Indian Constitution is available in 18 languages. The addition of Maithili and Sanskrit in 2024 marked a significant step toward promoting linguistic inclusivity.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the Sanskrit and Maithili translations of the Indian Constitution in New Delhi on November 26, 2024, marking Samvidhan Diwas and the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Maithili, spoken predominantly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal, now joins the list of languages in which the Constitution is available.

This step aims to empower Maithili-speaking citizens by enabling a deeper understanding of constitutional principles in their native tongue.

75 Years of the Indian Constitution The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on November 26 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of this historic milestone.

Since 2015, November 26 has been observed as ‘Samvidhan Diwas’, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution and promoting constitutional awareness among citizens.

The Indian Constitution, the world’s longest-written constitution, was originally drafted in English. However, recognising the need for accessibility, a demand for its Hindi translation arose.

Translation Committee The Constituent Assembly formed a Translation Committee led by Ghansyam Das Gupta, comprising 41 members, to oversee the translation.

Also Read | One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurting Constitution: PM Modi

This step aims to empower Maithili-speaking citizens by enabling a deeper understanding of constitutional principles in their native tongue.

On January 24, 1950, the translated Hindi version of the Constitution was submitted to the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, Dr Rajendra Prasad.