Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India’s Constitution to be translated into all 22 languages by March 2025

India’s Constitution to be translated into all 22 languages by March 2025

Livemint

The Indian government is set to make the Constitution accessible to all citizens by translating it into 22 languages by March 2025. This initiative aims to promote linguistic inclusivity and empower communities, enriching their understanding of constitutional rights and principles.

New Delhi, Dec 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Atishi and others attend the cremation ceremony of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, at Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has launched an initiative to translate the Constitution into all 22 languages listed in the 8th Schedule. The project, led by the National Translation Mission with support from the Ministry of Law and Justice’s Official Languages Wing, is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Currently, the Indian Constitution is available in 18 languages. The addition of Maithili and Sanskrit in 2024 marked a significant step toward promoting linguistic inclusivity.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the Sanskrit and Maithili translations of the Indian Constitution in New Delhi on November 26, 2024, marking Samvidhan Diwas and the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Maithili, spoken predominantly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal, now joins the list of languages in which the Constitution is available.

This step aims to empower Maithili-speaking citizens by enabling a deeper understanding of constitutional principles in their native tongue.

75 Years of the Indian Constitution

The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on November 26 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of this historic milestone.

Since 2015, November 26 has been observed as ‘Samvidhan Diwas’, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution and promoting constitutional awareness among citizens.

The Indian Constitution, the world’s longest-written constitution, was originally drafted in English. However, recognising the need for accessibility, a demand for its Hindi translation arose.

Translation Committee

The Constituent Assembly formed a Translation Committee led by Ghansyam Das Gupta, comprising 41 members, to oversee the translation.

On January 24, 1950, the translated Hindi version of the Constitution was submitted to the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Members of the Constituent Assembly signed both the English and Hindi versions on the same day, symbolizing the importance of making the Constitution accessible to Hindi-speaking citizens.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.