India witnesses a decline in daily Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day. On Tuesday, India registered 2,38,018 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally to 37,618,271, which includes 682 Omicron variant cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday. Yesterday, India added 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections, on Sunday (Jan 16), the country reported 2,71,202 new cases.

With 310 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,86,761. The case fatality rate was 1.29%.

A total of 8,891 Omicron cases has been detected so far, an increase of8.31% since Monday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was 14.43% while the weekly positivity rate stood at 14.92%

Active cases have increased to 17,36,628, comprising 4.62% of the total infections. An increase of 80,287 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.09%, the Health Ministry said.

In a day, the active caseload in the country has increased by xxx. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far has risen to 3,53,94,882. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 158.04 crore. Of the total 157.91 crore doses of vaccine, 91.23 crore people have been administered with the first dose while 66.17 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, an IIT Kanpur professor has said that the third wave of Covid-19, caused by the Omicron variant, has reached its peak in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Dr Manindra Agrawal, IIT Kanpur professor added that the Covid-19 will peak in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Haryana this week. He further said that southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu will see the current wave peak next week.

