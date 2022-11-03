India's dairy industry to grow by 12-14 pc, report3 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 09:29 PM IST
With rising prices and demand, India's dairy industry revenue to grow by 12-14 pc in FY23, says ICRA in a report
With rising milk prices and boosting growth of hotels, restaurants and catering segment, the revenue of India’s dairy industry is expected to reach 12-14 per cent in this financial year, stated a report.