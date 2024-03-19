Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  India’s direct tax collection jumps 20% to 18.9 trillion

India’s direct tax collection jumps 20% to ₹18.9 trillion

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

In the comparable period of the last financial year, the tax authority had collected 15.76 trillion

India's Central Board of Direct Taxes had run an e-campaign targeting those who had entered into significant financial transactions but not paid commensurate taxes. (iStockphoto)

NEW DELHI :New Delhi: The Centre’s direct tax collection after adjusting for refunds has grown 19.88% annually to 18.9 trillion, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement on Tuesday quoting provisional figures for up to Sunday.

In the comparable period of the last financial year, the tax authority had collected 15.76 trillion.

Net direct tax receipts, which also include four instalments of advance tax payment, now account for over 97% of the revised full-year target of 19.45 trillion.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raised the direct tax collection target for the current fiscal year when she presented the FY25 union budget on 1 February.

That was on account of a sharp upward revision of 1.21 trillion in personal income tax collection for this year as the economy showed strong growth momentum.

The official estimate for economic growth this financial year is 7.6% but government economists expect the economy to beat this forecast.

For the next financial year, the government has assumed a 13% increase in direct tax collections at 21.98 trillion.

Prior to the due date for remitting the fourth instalment of advance tax on 15 March, the direct tax authority had run an e-campaign reaching out to assessees by email and text messages to optimize voluntary compliance.

That campaign targeted those who have entered into significant financial transactions but have not paid commensurate taxes, as per information available with the tax department.

The tax authority is leveraging information sourced from various agencies such as banks, insurers and registrars to assess whether the income reported by assessees reflect the tax liability accurately.

It has also been expanding the scope of taxes deducted at source (TDS) as an effective way of ensuring compliance.

The Centre has collected 9.14 trillion as corporate tax and 9.72 trillion as tax on personal income after adjustment of refunds so far this financial year.

Personal income tax collection includes proceeds of securities transaction tax (STT) levied on sale of listed securities.

The tax authority had issued 3.36 trillion in tax refunds this fiscal year till Sunday, which is a 12.7% improvement over the refunds issued in the same time a year ago.

Last year, the tax authority issued 2.98 trillion in refunds in the same time.

The CBDT said that gross direct tax receipts before adjusting for refunds so far this financial year stood at 22.27 trillion, showing an improvement of 18.74% over the gross collections from corporate and personal income tax in the same period a year ago.

This is made up of 10.98 trillion in taxes on corporate income and 11.25 trillion in taxes on personal income including proceeds from STT.

TDS remained a vital mode of tax collection for the government.

The Centre has collected TDS of 10.44 trillion so far this fiscal, the highest-yielding source of collection. In the same period, advance tax of 9.1 trillion was collected, showing an improvement of over 22%.

About three-fourths of the advance tax came from corporations and the rest from personal income tax payers, data from the ministry showed.

A near 20% year-on-year growth in direct tax revenue underlines continued momentum of tax policy reforms carried out round the year, said Sumit Singhania, partner at Deloitte India.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
