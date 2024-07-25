India’s DRDO successfully tests second phase of ballistic missile defence system | Watch video

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh appreciated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight test and said that it has again highlighted India’s Ballistic missile capability.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published25 Jul 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Second phase of ballistic missile defence system tested on July 24.
Second phase of ballistic missile defence system tested on July 24.

India successfully conducted the second phase of flight testing of Ballistic Missile Defence System on July 24  at the integrated test range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

The ballistic missile demonstrates home-grown capacities to defend hostile missiles with a range of 5,000km. The Defence Ministry said that the flight test met all the objectives validating a complete network-centric warfare weapon system consisting of long-range sensors, low latency communication system and advanced interceptor missiles.

 

The ballistic missile was launched from LC-IV Dhamra at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday mimicking adversary Ballistic Missile, which was detected by weapon system radars deployed on land and sea, the Ministry said.

 

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh appreciated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight test and said that it has again underscored India’s Ballistic missile capability.

 

The second phase of AD Endo-atmospheric missile is an indigenously developed two stage solid propelled ground launched missile system which is meant for neutralising many types of enemy ballistic missile threats in the altitude in the range of endo to low exo-atmospheric regions, the defence ministry said in a statement. A number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated in the ballistic missile system, the ministry said.

 

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire DRDO team for their hard work and the contribution that culminated in the successful flight test, the statement said.

DRDO initiatives

The DRDO is collaborating with the private sector, MSMEs and academia to focus on deep tech areas like artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, unmanned systems, advanced materials including dual-use technology, where rapid innovation can significantly enhance defence capabilities. According to the Ministry, the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme is encouraging the participation of private industries, especially start-ups and MSMEs, creating an ecosystem aimd at enhancing the capabilities in cutting-edge technology and promoting ‘Atma Nirbharta’ in defence.

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 07:04 AM IST
