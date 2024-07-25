India’s DRDO successfully tests second phase of ballistic missile defence system | Watch video

India successfully conducted the second phase of flight testing of Ballistic Missile Defence System on July 24 at the integrated test range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

The ballistic missile demonstrates home-grown capacities to defend hostile missiles with a range of 5,000km. The Defence Ministry said that the flight test met all the objectives validating a complete network-centric warfare weapon system consisting of long-range sensors, low latency communication system and advanced interceptor missiles.

The ballistic missile was launched from LC-IV Dhamra at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday mimicking adversary Ballistic Missile, which was detected by weapon system radars deployed on land and sea, the Ministry said.

Phase II Ballistic Missile Defence System successfully flight tested today, meeting all the trial objectives validating complete network centric warfare weapon system consisting of LR sensors, low latency communication system & Advance Interceptor missiles pic.twitter.com/NarnAtzose — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 24, 2024

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh appreciated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight test and said that it has again underscored India’s Ballistic missile capability.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Key Defence sector expectations and investor advices by Religare

The second phase of AD Endo-atmospheric missile is an indigenously developed two stage solid propelled ground launched missile system which is meant for neutralising many types of enemy ballistic missile threats in the altitude in the range of endo to low exo-atmospheric regions, the defence ministry said in a statement. A number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated in the ballistic missile system, the ministry said.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire DRDO team for their hard work and the contribution that culminated in the successful flight test, the statement said.