India’s drug regulator moves import approvals online to boost transparency and cut delays
Summary
Importers can now apply, track, and receive approval for their drug consignments via an integrated digital portal, eliminating manual bottlenecks that often caused delays.
India’s apex drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has moved the approval process for importing drugs entirely online, aiming to improve transparency, accountability, and the ease of doing business.
