India’s employable talent rises, women workforce increases: India skills report1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 09:06 PM IST
- India’s employable workforce has increased from 46.2 per cent to 50.3 per cent
India’s employable talent has risen in the past one year, according to The Wheebox India Skills Report 2023. According to the report, India’s employable workforce has increased from 46.2 per cent to 50.3 per cent which means that 50.3 per cent people were found to be employable as compared to the last year’s data.