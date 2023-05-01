India's factory activity at its quickest pace: This is why companies benefited2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:17 PM IST
India's factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in four months in April, driven by solid growth in new orders and output.
India's factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in four months in April, driven by solid growth in new orders and output, a private survey showed on Monday, signaling resilient demand and an encouraging outlook.
