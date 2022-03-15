India's first electric highway between these two cities is my dream: Gadkari1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2022, 02:54 PM IST
- The road transport and highways ministry has been allocated ₹1.99 lakh crore in the Budget for 2022-23
|
Listen to this article
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said making India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur is his dream.
Speaking at an event, Gadkari said the government has so far received 47 proposals to set up ropeway cables in Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir.
"My dream is to make an electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur," he said, adding that his ministry's budget is good, and the market is ready to support it.
The road transport and highways ministry has been allocated ₹1.99 lakh crore in the Budget for 2022-23. Of this, ₹1.34 lakh crore has been given to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is primarily responsible for the development of NHs and expressways across the country.
With inputs from PTI
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!