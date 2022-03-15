Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said making India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur is his dream.

Speaking at an event, Gadkari said the government has so far received 47 proposals to set up ropeway cables in Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir.

"My dream is to make an electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur," he said, adding that his ministry's budget is good, and the market is ready to support it.

The road transport and highways ministry has been allocated ₹1.99 lakh crore in the Budget for 2022-23. Of this, ₹1.34 lakh crore has been given to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is primarily responsible for the development of NHs and expressways across the country.

With inputs from PTI

