India's first indigenous bullet train to begin track tests by May-June next year

India's first high-speed train project is entering a crucial phase, with the country's indigenously developed prototype expected to begin track testing by May-June 2027, potentially paving the way for its deployment on the first operational section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor later next year.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event in Vadodara on Tuesday, said the first body frame of the indigenous bullet train had been completed and sent for a “squeeze test”, which check's the frame's ability to withstand heavy pressure without deforming.

“By May or June of next year, India’s own bullet train will be on the tracks for testing,” Vaishnaw said. He added that testing would continue for two to four months, after which the train would be inaugurated.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When will India's first indigenous bullet train begin track testing? ⌵ India's first indigenous bullet train is expected to begin track testing by May-June 2027. 2 What is the expected operational speed of the BEML bullet train? ⌵ The BEML bullet train is designed for an operational speed of 250 kmph, with a maximum test speed of 280 kmph. 3 Why is India developing its own bullet train technology? ⌵ India is aiming to build domestic manufacturing capability for high-speed rail as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy and to enhance local engineering and technology ecosystems. 4 How long will the testing period for the bullet train last? ⌵ The testing period for the bullet train is expected to last around two to four months after it begins testing. 5 What is the significance of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor project? ⌵ The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor project is significant as it will reduce travel time to about two hours, enhance connectivity between major cities, and showcase India's advancements in high-speed rail technology.

The train is being developed and manufactured by state-owned BEML Ltd as part of India’s effort to build high-speed rail technology domestically. As per reports, the BEML train will comprise an 8-coach rake and have an operational speed of 250 kilometres per hour (kmph) with a maximum test speed of 280 kmph.

The timeline means the BEML-built train could potentially complete its testing programme around the second half of 2027. If clearances and trials proceed as planned, it could become a candidate for deployment on the first operational stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor later next year, said officials on condition of anonymity. The government has been working towards opening the corridor in phases, with the Surat-Bilimora section identified as the first stretch to enter service sometime late next year.

The development of the train comes as construction of the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor advances across Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Vaishnaw said work on the Surat-Vapi section was progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by December this year. The government has already indicated that the first services on the corridor will be introduced in phases rather than waiting for construction of the entire route.

The first operational section is expected to be Surat-Bilimora, followed by the expansion of services towards Vapi, Ahmedabad and eventually Mumbai. The phased strategy is intended to allow the railway system and its infrastructure to be tested in live operations while construction continues on the remaining portions of the corridor.

The corridor, India’s first dedicated high-speed rail project, is designed for an operational speed of 320 kmph and will have 12 stations. Once fully operational, it is expected to reduce the Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey to about two hours, from 6-7 hours now.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the potential impact of the project on Gujarat-Maharashtra connectivity. Addressing the gathering in Vadodara, he said passengers travelling from Vadodara to Mumbai would eventually be able to make the journey in about 90 minutes.

The BEML train, meanwhile, represents a parallel effort to create domestic manufacturing capability for high-speed rail. The eight-car trainset, known as the B28, is being developed at BEML's Bengaluru facility.

Its first body frame has now reached the structural testing stage. The squeeze test is an important validation exercise before the train can progress to more extensive testing, including dynamic trials on the high-speed rail track.

The train is being developed under the broader push for greater localisation of railway technology. Vaishnaw positioned the programme within the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy, arguing that the objective is not merely to introduce bullet trains but also to build the engineering and manufacturing ecosystem required to produce them in India.

The minister’s remarks also underlined the wider transformation underway in Indian Railways. He said the government was modernising operating and reservation systems, construction practices and freight infrastructure, while developing new wagon designs and other technologies.

He cited the Chenab Bridge and the rail connectivity project in Mizoram among major infrastructure achievements and said 280 railway stations had been redeveloped, while about 36,000 km of railway tracks had been added.

For the bullet train programme, however, the next major milestone will be the transition from factory-floor development to testing on the high-speed rail corridor.

If the BEML train reaches the tracks in May-June 2027 as scheduled and completes the subsequent two-to-four-month testing window successfully, the timing would broadly coincide with the planned phased commissioning of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project.